Sat Jun 22, 2024 07:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 08:00 PM

Mistaken as Russell’s Viper, python beaten to death in Ctg

python-rescue
Representational image. Photo: Star/File

A 5-ft-long python was reportedly beaten to death by villagers in Chunati union of Chattogram's Lohagara upazila, after locals mistook it for a Russell's Viper, locally known as Chandrabora, last night.

The helpless python was beaten to death when people spotted it near a chicken farm in the Deputy Para area of the union around 11:00pm, said Mahmood Hasan, ranger of the Chunati Wildlife Division Office.

Villagers hit the python on its head with a stick, killing it on the spot, the ranger said.

What to do when you encounter a Russell's Viper

Mahmood said the incident happened as panic spread among locals over a widespread misinformation campaign against Russell's Viper.

"We buried the python after recovering the carcass," he said, adding that killing such animals is a crime.

"We are working to start a public awareness campaign so that such unfortunate incidents can be prevented," he added.

