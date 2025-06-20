Faridpur farmer dies of snakebite

A Faridpur farmer died three days after being bitten by a snake while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka early today.

The deceased is Kawsar Bhuiyan, 34, of Madhya Shalipur village under Char Horirampur union in Charbhadrasan upazila of Faridpur.

According to family and locals, Kawsar was bitten by a snake around 2:00pm on Monday while driving cattle out of a paddy field. After returning home, he informed his family about the incident. He was first taken to Faridpur General Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to a Dhaka hospital the next day.

He died there around 12:30am today.

Md Billal Hossain, panel chairman of Char Horirampur Union Parishad, said the body was brought home early in the morning.

Kawsar was buried after a janaza held at noon.