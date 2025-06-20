Wildlife
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Fri Jun 20, 2025 07:56 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 07:59 PM

Most Viewed

Wildlife
Wildlife

Faridpur farmer dies of snakebite

Fri Jun 20, 2025 07:56 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 07:59 PM
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Fri Jun 20, 2025 07:56 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 20, 2025 07:59 PM

A Faridpur farmer died three days after being bitten by a snake while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka early today.

The deceased is Kawsar Bhuiyan, 34, of Madhya Shalipur village under Char Horirampur union in Charbhadrasan upazila of Faridpur.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to family and locals, Kawsar was bitten by a snake around 2:00pm on Monday while driving cattle out of a paddy field. After returning home, he informed his family about the incident. He was first taken to Faridpur General Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to a Dhaka hospital the next day.

He died there around 12:30am today.

Md Billal Hossain, panel chairman of Char Horirampur Union Parishad, said the body was brought home early in the morning.

Kawsar was buried after a janaza held at noon.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
road accident
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ময়মনসিংহে পৃথক সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ৯

ফুলপুর উপজেলায় বাসচাপায় অন্তত ৬ জন নিহত এবং বেশ কয়েকজন আহত হয়েছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েলে নতুন করে ইরানের ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলা, আহত অন্তত ১৭

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে