Elephant calf dies in Cox’s Bazar

An elephant calf was found dead in Eidgaon upazila of Cox's Bazar today.

Locals said a group of woodcutters discovered the dead elephant around 7:00am while collecting wood at Garjantala, near Satghariapara in Ghazalia of Islamabad.

On information, officials from the Forest Department's Rajghat Beat and Phulchhari Range visited the spot, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

They said the elephant was identified as a male, estimated to be between one and a half to two years old. However, they found some wounds on its body.

Rajghat Beat Officer Shah Alam said, "We received information about a sick baby elephant two days earlier and provided treatment at several locations. Despite our efforts, the elephant's condition did not improve, and it died this morning."

However, the cause of the wounds remains unclear, and the forest officials were unable to explain.

The exact cause of death will be determined after autopsy.

Master Kamal Uddin, president of the Ghazalia Cooperative Forest Management Committee, said the elephant had been suffering from physical illness.

Another elephant might have attacked it, he said.