Water to be released from Kaptai Dam at 10:00pm tonight

BPDB says all 16 spillways will be opened to a height of six inches to release water in regulated way

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has decided to open 16 spillways of the Kaptai Dam at 10:00pm tonight as the water level nears the danger mark.

This decision was confirmed in an urgent message sent to the media at 3:00pm today by ATM Abduzzaher, the manager of the Kaptai Hydropower Plant.

According to the statement, the water level of Kaptai Lake was recorded at 107.66 feet at 3:00pm today. To manage the rising water and prevent flooding in both upstream and downstream areas, all 16 spillways will be opened to a height of six inches. This move is expected to release 9,000 cubic feet of water per second (CFS).

Currently, 32,000 CFS of water is being discharged to keep the five units of the Kaptai Hydropower Plant operational, it added.

Dr Idris Ali, a Karnaphuli river researcher and former professor at Chittagong College, told The Daily Star that there is no immediate cause for concern.

However, he noted that the increased water discharge could raise the tide level in the Karnaphuli and Halda rivers, potentially causing tidal water to enter agricultural lands near the Karnaphuli.

He also said that the spillway operation is necessary to protect the Kaptai Dam and the gates would be closed once the water level drops below the danger mark.