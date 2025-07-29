Rizwana calls for stronger action against wildlife traffickers

Benefits of tiger conservation must be made visible to the public, she says

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today called for stronger action against wildlife crimes, particularly tiger trafficking and poaching.

"We must stand firm and use all our strength against tiger traffickers and poachers. The benefits of tiger conservation must be made visible to the public," she said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion held today at the Forest Department headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, marking World Tiger Day 2025.

The environment adviser emphasised that the tiger is not merely a wild animal -- it is a source of national pride and a symbol of our identity.

"Just as we are proud of the Sundarbans, we are equally proud of the Royal Bengal Tiger. We associate the tiger with courage, love, and heroism. Even our national cricketers are affectionately referred to as 'Tigers' -- a testament to the deep emotional connection we have with this majestic animal," she said.

Highlighting recent tiger census data, she noted that the tiger population in the Sundarbans has increased due to some effective conservation initiatives.

"This is promising," she said, "but more robust and long-term efforts are needed to regulate deer hunting, prevent recurring forest fires, and combat poaching."

Rizwana further said that there is a direct link between tiger deaths and illegal trafficking. Additionally, human-tiger conflict is rising, especially in fringe areas of the Sundarbans. To address this, plans are underway to establish social safety zones for local communities.

Addressing the increase in forest crimes, Rizwana urged, "We need lists identifying those involved in trafficking as well as those who could be diverted with alternative livelihoods, so that appropriate actions can be taken."

"To protect our heritage, conserve the environment, and save our tigers, we must remain united and resolute," she added.

Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended the event as the special guest. The discussion was chaired by Mohammad Amir Hossain Chowdhury, chief conservator of Forests.