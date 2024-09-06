Feni officials estimate losses from flood amount to over Tk500cr

From leading the anti-discrimination movement to supporting disaster relief efforts, these young individuals have shown that they are ready to tackle the pressing challenges facing their communities. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

Severe flooding in Feni has submerged 70,415 houses, destroying furniture and electrical appliances, according to local officials.

The flood has caused an estimated loss of Tk533.59 crore, leaving thousands displaced and struggling to rebuild their lives.

An estimated 7,350 families have been forced from their homes, seeking refuge with relatives or neighbors, while nearly 1,000 families remain in government-run shelters. Some flood victims are living under plastic tarps in open areas, officials said.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief reported that 56,065 semi-mud wall houses sustained partial damage. In Feni Sadar Upazila alone, 255 such houses were completely washed away, resulting in losses of Tk10.71 crore. Thousands of homes across Phulgazi, Daganbhuiyan, Chhagalnaiya, Parshuram, and Sonagazi Upazilas were also damaged, with additional losses of Tk54.72 crore.

The situation is even worse for mud houses, where 8,095 were completely destroyed, including 5,070 in Chhagalnaiya and 696 in Feni Sadar. The total damage to these homes is estimated at Tk4.80 crore.

Chhagalnaiya Upazila resident Nazrul Islam said part of his house collapsed due to the strong water currents. He estimates repairs will cost at least 600,000 BDT.

"We had no warning, and the water came so fast," said Rakib Hossain of North Mirzanager. "In the middle of the night, we fled our home, leaving everything behind." Hossain said his motor, refrigerator, and furniture were destroyed, causing him to lose approximately Tk 100,000.

The flooding has devastated entire communities. In Parshuram Upazila, around 90% of homes were submerged, affecting nearly 24,787 families.

District officials say the government has been notified, and aid for the affected families is being arranged. "We have asked those impacted to apply for assistance, and once we receive instructions, we will begin rehabilitation efforts," said Feni's Deputy Commissioner Shahina Akhter.

Over one million people in Feni have been affected by the flood, leaving thousands displaced and homes devastated across the district.