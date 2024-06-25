26,181 illegal structures evicted from river banks in 10 years: state minister

After knocking down illegal structures, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has built a walkway and done some beautification work along the Buriganga in Kamrangirchar. Photo: Anisur Rahman/File

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told parliament today that the BIWTA has taken initiatives to evict illegal structures along the border of the river ports and on the banks of the rivers.

He said from 2014-2024, some 26,181 small and large illegal structures have been evicted in the entire country.

"Around 1160.62 acres of river land have also been recovered," the junior minister said this in response to a question of independent MP Khasru Chowdhury.

He said the total length of the circular waterway around the capital Dhaka is 110km surrounded by Buriganga, Turag, Balu, Dhaleswari and Shitalakshya rivers.

There are four inland river ports at Dhaka, Narayanganj, Tongi and Mirkadim declared by the government on the banks of these rivers for the transportation of passengers and goods by inland waterways.

He said a study has been completed by the World Bank to restore the rivers. The World Bank has proposed an Umbrella Investment Program (UIP) involving all stakeholders to restore rivers.

A national committee has been formed to implement the proposal and work is underway, he said.

"If this is implemented, the rivers around Dhaka will be completely free of pollution and sustainable development of the environment will be possible."

In response to the question of ruling party MP Mahbub ur Rahman, the state minister said about 92 percent of the country's import-export trade and about 98 percent of containerised goods are handled through Chattogram port.