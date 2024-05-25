Workover makes gas worth Tk 2,590cr usable

Following successful workover procedures, a well at the Titas Gas Field resumed production today, generating around 12 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day).

A workover project for the existing Titas-14 well began on March 19. Authorities completed the procedures on May 21 with the local rig Bijoy-11.

The well has an estimated reserve of around 40 billion cubic feet (BCF) and it can continue to produce gas for the next 10 years, according to a press release from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

The estimated price of the gas reserve is Tk 2,590 crore and around Tk 75 crore has been spent to conduct the workover, the press release said.

The Titas Gas Field operates under Bangladesh Gas Field Company Limited, which has five other such fields, namely, Habiganj, Bakhrabad, Narshingdi, Meghna and Kamta.

There are 39 gas wells under these six fields that produce around 560 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd).

The country's total gas demand is around 3,800 mmcfd, while local gas production is around 2,200 mmcfd.