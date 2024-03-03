Power sector in deep crisis: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the country's power sector has plunged into a deep crisis.

Talking to reporters at BNP's Nayapaltan office, Rizvi said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent remarks on the power situation contradict what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said on the issue.

The BNP leader said Quader claimed that hundred percent of the country's people are getting electricity supply, but the PM a few days ago stated that load-shedding on a small scale should remain in the country.

He said people of the country are suffering from load-shedding from morning to evening even though the temperature remains at a tolerable level.