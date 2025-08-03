Energy
Sun Aug 3, 2025 04:26 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 04:32 PM

LPG price slashed by Tk 91 for August

12kg cylinder now set at Tk 1,273 nationwide
12kg LPG cylinder price

The price of 12kg cylinder of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has been reduced by Tk 91 and set at Tk 1,273 for the month of August.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced the new price today, which will come into effect from this evening.

The price of per kg LPG has been fixed at Tk 106.11 while the price for other cylinders -- ranging from 5.5 kg to 45 kg -- will be reduced accordingly.

According to the new price, "autogas," used in vehicles, has been reduced by Tk 4.18 per litre and set at Tk 58.28 per litre. It was Tk 62.46 per litre last month.

Earlier in July, the price of 12kg LPG cylinders were reduced by Tk 39 and set at Tk 1,364.

