Govt reduces fuel price; diesel now Tk 108.25, Octane Tk 126

The government has slightly reduced the fuel oil price today following the automated price formula.

From 12:00am, the diesel and kerosene price will be Tk 108.25 per litre, while the petrol price will be Tk 122 and Octane price will be Tk 126.

The ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Comparing the previous prices, diesel and kerosene price has been decreased by Tk 0.75, Octane dropped by Tk 4 and petrol by Tk 3.

A ministry press release said that after the latest adjustment of fuel oil price in August 2022, the premium cost of fuel import, transport cost, insurance and bank interest increased a lot due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and tension in Middle East.

It said, from now on the fuel price will be adjusted every month following the new guideline.

The government introduced the automated fuel pricing mechanism on February 29 as per one of the conditions for the $4.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.