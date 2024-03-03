Fuel price will come down this month if we can start adjustment: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said the government will adjust fuel prices every month from the current month based on fuel prices in the global market.

"We want to adjust fuel prices every month after getting approval from the prime minister. If we can begin price adjustment from the current month, fuel price may go down this month on the basis of the global market," he told journalists at the secretariat.

Asked which fuel oil price may go down, Nasrul said the government's main target is to reduce the price of diesel as it is a widely used fuel for different purposes, including the transport sector.

He said the adjustment of fuel prices will have an impact on its users, including the transport sector.

In another programme today, Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh has huge potential for solar energy among renewable energy sources.

"We can work with global energy-based organisations like ISA to expand solar energy at large chars of the country including Bhasanchar," he made the comments when Director General of International Solar Alliance Dr Ajay Mathur met with him at his residence, an official release said.

"The ISA could play a vital role in expanding rooftop solar. The coverage of solar power will be expanded in isolated char areas," the state minister said.

He said the government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted electricity at an affordable price.