Rain douses Sundarbans fire

The Sundarbans fire has been completely doused, almost four days since it started.

It started raining on the affected location from 5:30pm yesterday, Khulna Circle Forest Conservator Mihir Kumar Doe said this evening.

Besides, members of the Forest Department and Fire Service and Civil Defence came to the spot and started monitoring the fire site again using drones.

Hourly drone monitoring was done since morning, but no sign of fire was found anywhere in the forest.

Besides, several teams visited the spot on foot inside the forest but found no sign of fire anywhere.

Inspection revealed that the fire site was substantially soaked with water as a result of rainfall. Water accumulated at some places.

Reviewing the overall situation, it has been confirmed that the fire in the forest area under the Amarbunia camp of Sundarbans has been extinguished.

On the other hand, the chairman of the committee formed to assess the loss of biodiversity in the wake of the Sundarban fire said the work will start soon.