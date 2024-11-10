No let-up in stealing of trees

Illegal cutting and theft of teak (shegun) trees continue in the Motijheel area of Moulvibazar's Juri upazila, causing concern among locals who feel that authorities are not taking enough action in this regard.

On November 7, the Forest Department conducted a raid in the region, confiscating 21 pieces of cut teak wood.

The area borders the Harargaj Reserved Forest and the Sagarnal Tea Plantation. The 82-acre garden is home to several valuable species of trees, including an estimated 1,000 teak trees.

However, ownership of the land remains highly disputed, with local figures -- such as Masuk Ahmad, general secretary of the upazila Awami League, Mamunur Rashid, a bamboo and wood trader, and others -- engaged in ongoing legal battles over the property, according to sources.

The incident on November 7 involved a group of individuals cutting down 10 to 15 large teak trees, which were then loaded onto a truck.

Upon learning of the illegal activity, the Forest Department personnel arrived at the site and discovered 21 pieces of wood stacked on a hillside. However, the culprits managed to flee the scene before being apprehended, said officials.

Locals alleged that such incidents have been continuing for a long time.

They claimed that one of the landowners had allegedly sold teak trees to a trader named Abdur Rob, also known as Kajal, from Laskarpur in Kulaura upazila.

Contacted, Both Masuk Ahmad and Mamunur Rashid, who had claimed to be protecting the trees for years, said due to a lack of cooperation and various issues with other stakeholders, there were times when the trees were left unguarded, leading to theft.

However, they denied any involvement in the illegal sale or cutting of trees.

Abdur Rob also denied buying or cutting any teak trees from the area.

Juri Range Officer Nazmul Hossain confirmed the illegal tree cutting and the subsequent wood seizure.

He said investigations were underway to identify the individuals behind the theft, and a case would be filed in this regard soon.