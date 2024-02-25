Environment minister inaugurates 2nd National Forest Inventory

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury today inaugurated the second National Forest Inventory (NFI), aimed at developing effective forest management plans and ensuring the sustainable use of Bangladesh's forest resources.

The comprehensive data will facilitate tracking changes in forest, biodiversity, policy decision-making, international reporting, and national strategy development.

The inauguration of the Second National Forest Inventory of Bangladesh took place at the InterContinental with the minister present as the chief guest.

The minister emphasised the NFI's significance in establishing Bangladesh's National Forest Monitoring System and its role as the primary data source for forest biomass and carbon inventory.

Additionally, the NFI will encompass non-timber forest products, soil analysis, and cultural aspects, going beyond wood volume assessment. He said the database will be an asset to materialise Bangladesh's target under the SDG goals and international declarations as well as better management of its resources.

Saber highlighted Bangladesh's previous completion of a comprehensive national forest inventory from 2016 to 2019 and underscored the second cycle's objective of analysing trends and identifying areas requiring interventions.

Special guests at the event included Farhina Ahmed, secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Iqbal Abdullah Harun, additional secretary (Admin), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Jiaoqun Shi, FAO Representative in Bangladesh.

The function was presided over by Md Amir Hosain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests, with Gobinda Roy, project director of the SUFAL Project, delivering the welcome speech.

Additionally, Zaheer Iqbal, deputy conservator of forests; Dicky Simorangkir, team lead for environment, forest and climate change, FAO Bangladesh; and Nikhil Chakma, national socioeconomic consultant, FAO Bangladesh presented three keynote papers.