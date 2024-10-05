Study finds disparities in climate financing

Over 50 percent of the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund, worth Tk 2,095 crore, was allocated to infrastructure development during the tenure of the former Awami League government, a new study has found.

Presented at an event titled "Distributive Justice in Bangladesh's Climate Finance: Challenges and Recommendations for Policy Takeaway," organised by the Centre for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD) and HEKS/EPER, the study revealed significant disparities in climate financing.

The research, conducted across Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, and Kurigram, analysed 790 BCCTF projects from FY 2008-2009 to FY 2022-2023, and 262 National Climate Budget-funded projects. It found a disproportionate allocation of funds, with Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions receiving only 143 BCCTF projects, compared to 281 in the coastal divisions.

The study criticised the focus on infrastructure and disaster-driven vulnerabilities, with less attention to areas suffering from slow-onset climate events, particularly drought. Of the national climate budget projects, only 63 were implemented in the drought-prone Barind areas.

From FY 2009-2010 to FY 2022-2023, more than 50 percent of BCCTF funds were spent on infrastructure, while only 0.89 percent, or Tk 32.24 crore, was allocated to "integrated disaster management."

CPRD Chief Executive Shamsudohha called for reform of the "Climate Change Trust Act - 2010," recommending outcome-focused allocation criteria for BCCTF and the National Climate Budget.

Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Switzerland, emphasised the importance of localised approaches, stating that "humanity is the most important dimension" in climate finance decisions.