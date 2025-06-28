Habiganj bicycle rally calls for climate justice, compensation over loans

The event draws over 50 cyclists and environmental advocates

Environmentalists and local residents in Habiganj held a daylong bicycle rally and street meeting today, demanding climate justice and proper compensation for environmental disasters rather than debt-based aid.

Organised by Dhoritri Rokhhay Amra (Dhora) Habiganj, Khowai River Waterkeepers, and Waterkeepers Bangladesh, aimed to raise awareness about the worsening environmental impacts of climate change.

It brought together local activists, community members, and environmental advocates.

The rally began around 11:00am from Rajnagar Buds KG and High School and passed through different parts of the town before ending near Town Model Government Primary School.

Over 50 cyclists participated, including members of the Planeteers Club Habiganj and the Habiganj Cycling Community.

Tahmina Begum Gini, convener of Dhora Habiganj unit, presided over the event.

Addressing the gathering, retired Brindaban Government College principal Md Ikramul Wadud said, "Loans are not the solution. What we need is fair climate financing to make up for the environmental damages we are suffering."

In his keynote speech, Khowai River Waterkeeper Tofazzal Sohel said the rising frequency of floods, cyclones, droughts, and river erosion was a direct result of reckless human activity, including the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial pollution.

He called on the government to develop and implement a comprehensive environmental protection plan for the region.

Metropolitan University Vice Chancellor Mohammad Zahirul Haque highlighted the global inequality in climate responsibility.

"While industrialised countries are largely responsible for global warming, it is countries like Bangladesh that bear the brunt of its impacts," he said, criticising the practice of offering loans instead of real compensation to climate-vulnerable nations.

Sharif Jamil, member secretary of Dhora and board member of Waterkeepers Alliance, called for unity and urgent action to tackle the climate crisis.

"It's not just about survival; it's about building a sustainable future," he said.