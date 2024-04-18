Thousands of Bangladeshis stranded at Dhaka, Dubai airports

People wade through flood water near stranded vehicles on a highway following heavy rainfall, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 18, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Amr Alfiky

Several thousand Bangladeshi passengers remained stranded at the Dubai and Dhaka airports for the last two days as flights to and from Dubai got delayed or cancelled due to unprecedented flooding in the Middle East country.

Of the passengers, many are migrant workers. Also. there are Bangladeshis travellers who are scheduled to visit third countries via Dubai.

In the last two days, Air Arabia, Emirates and Flydubai cancelled 10 flights on Dubai-Dhaka-Dubai route, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Air Arabia cancelled five flights, Emirates three flights and Fly Dubai cancelled two flights, he added.

Passengers crowd at the Dubai International Airport due to flight cancellations and delays in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video, April 18, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Kiah Borley

Biman Bangladesh Airlines and US-Bangla Airlines have rescheduled all their flights on this route.

While visiting the HSIA today, it was seen that many passengers bound for UAE and other countries via Dubai gathered at the departure terminal of the airport.

Many passengers were seen remained sitting outside the departure terminal wearing ihram who are scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia via Dubai to perform umrah.

Officials of the respective airlines were seen informing the stranded passengers about the update of the flight schedule.

Kamrul Islam said the airport authorities have asked all the respective airlines to give update to passengers through phone call, short message service and email about their flights.

He also said authorities have asked the respective airlines to provide food and accommodation to those passengers who have already arrived at the airport.

Kamrul Islam, general manager of public relations in US-Bangla Airlines said they have delayed their flights on Dubai route and informed the passengers.

"We are keeping in touch with the Dubai airport authorities all the time. As soon as we get response from them, we will resume the flight operations," he said.

A car drives through a road flooded due to heavy rains, in a residential community in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 18, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Rula Rouhana

Iqbal Hasan who came from Cumilla, said he was supposed to fly to Jeddah via Dubai on Wednesday by Emirates.

"I am yet to get information about when the flight will finally take off," he said.

Tariqul Islam, a migrant worker said he was supposed to fly to Dubai by Air Arabia on Thursday. But he is not sure when the flight will be rescheduled.

On a typical day, 250,000 people pass through Dubai airport, the world's busiest airport, reports The Independent.

Dubai was drenched in a year and a half's worth of rain in a single day on Tuesday, killing at least one person and causing a major travel chaos which is continuing till now.

All airlines using Dubai International Airport affected.

But passengers on Emirates -- which flies more people on intercontinental journeys than any other airline -- are collectively facing far bigger problems.

People sit at a coffee shop as they wait for their flight after a rainstorm hits Dubai, causing delays at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Many Emirates flights are resuming, but with planes, pilots and cabin crew scattered around the world it will be some time before a full schedule is running again.

Emirates said they extends their sincerest apologies to customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans caused by bad weather and road conditions.

"Our teams are working hard to restore our scheduled operations, as well as secure accommodation and other amenities for affected customers at the airport," it added.

The airline adds that Dubai airport "remains congested" and warns: "There may still be delays to arriving and departing flights."