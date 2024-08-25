Power supply in flood-hit areas to be restored soon: energy adviser

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, yesterday said power supply in flood-affected areas will be restored soon after the water recedes

He said power lines were shut down to avoid accidents.

A list of damages hit by floods has already been prepared, he said

The adviser said this while visiting the 35 MW Spectra Solar Power Plant power generation centre in Shibaloy upazila of Manikganj yesterday (Saturday), reports our local correspondent.

He also said that there had been massive irregularities in the electricity and energy sector in the past. Projects have been undertaken without any competition since 2010, although these projects have been given to close people.

The purpose was to buy electricity at a higher price through irregularities and sell it to the customer at a higher price on various pretexts, Fouzul Kabir added.

Manikganj Deputy Commissioner Rehana Akhtar also was present at that time.