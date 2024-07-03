Over 700 stranded tourists in Sajek reach Khagrachhari

More than 700 stranded tourists, who were stuck in Sajek since yesterday, reached Khagrachhari today, a day after incessant rain and flash floods cut road communication with the tourist spot.

The tourists departed from the area around 11:30am and reached Khagrachhari around 4:00pm, our local correspondent reports quoting Khagrachhari's Chander Gari (human haulier) Malik Samity General Secretary Arun Kumar Dey.

They will travel to their next destinations from there, he said.

Yesterday, flash floods cut road communication on the Baghaihat-Sajek road. However, less rain since this morning improved the situation allowing tourists to depart for Khagrachhari, said Indra, owner of Sajek Hill View Resort.

Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shirin Akhter said that tourists left Sajek after the water level on roads decreased in the morning.