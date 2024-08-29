Ongoing flood: UK to provide £450,000 more of humanitarian aid

The UK government has announced an additional £450,000 (Tk 7 crore) of humanitarian aid to support over 36,000 flood-affected people in eastern Bangladesh, where more than five million people have been affected.

This was provided on top of the £33,000 (Tk 5.2 lakh) in emergency funding that was released on August 26.

It brings the UK's total support for disaster preparedness and response this year to over £1,500,000 (Tk 23.4 crores), in addition to its ongoing support for helping Bangladesh become more resilient to climate change.

A statement from the UK High Commission in Dhaka said this assistance will support people in seven of the worst affected districts: Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Moulvibazar, Khagrachari, and Chattogram.

One component of this support will be managed by Start Fund Bangladesh and implemented by NGOs. This will help people with food, cash transfers, clean water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies.

A second component will be managed by the UNFPA, and provide emergency maternal, newborn, and reproductive health services to 4,500 women and adolescent girls.

"The UK government stands beside all of those affected by the current flooding in eastern Bangladesh. I am pleased to announce the UK government is providing further humanitarian assistance to support those impacted," said Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh.