Lalmonirhat-Kurigram: Erosion takes serious turn with recession of flood water

With flood water receding, erosion along the bank of the Teesta river has taken a serious turn. The photos were taken from Kalirmela village in Kurigram’s Rajarhat upazila. Photo: Star

With flood water receding, erosion along the banks of the Teesta river in different upazilas of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram has taken a serious turn.

River erosions are going at 20 points in different shoal villages under 10 unions in five upazilas of the two districts, while it took serious turn in at least six points.

Currently, Water Development Board (WDB) is trying to check the erosion on a temporary-basis by dumping sand-filled geo-bags at two points.

Photo: Star

According to WDB officials, erosion by Teesta river is now going on in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila's Rajpur and Khuniyagach unions, Aditmari's Mahishkhochcha union and Hatibandha's Dawabari, Sindurna and Gaddimari unions, and Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila's Gharialdanga, Umar Majid and Bidyananda unions and Ulipur's Thetrai union.

While erosions took serious turn at Rajpur, Tajpur, Kholahati and Barogharia villages in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila and Kalirmela and Burirhat villages in Rajarhat upazila of Kurigram.

While talking to chairmen of different erosion-hit Union Parishads (UPs), this correspondent came to know that erosion is going on at different shoal villages along the Teesta river for over a week now.

At least 145 homesteads and about 500 bighas of arable land have already been devoured by the Teesta river since June 21.

Moreover, over 2,000 homesteads, many government and private establishments and several thousand bighas of cropland are under threat of being eroded by the river at any time, they said.

Erosion victim Subas Chandra Roy of Kalirmela village in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila said his entire homestead and two bighas of arable land went into the river last week.

Finding no other alternative, he and his family members took shelter on a government road, Subas said, adding that at least 20 homesteads and nearly 80 bighas of cropland of the village have been devoured by the river till now.

Farmer Nazar Ali of Kholahati village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila said erosion by the Teesta has intensified with the receding water level.

About 25 families, including his, have already lost their homesteads and took shelter on government khas lands.

Rajarhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khadiza Begum said relief materials, including rice and dry foods, have been distributed among the erosion affected families.

Kurigram WDB Executive Engineer Rakibul Hasan said sand-filled geo-bags are being dumped at Kalirmela village in an attempt to check the erosion temporarily.

A letter has been sent to the higher authorities, seeking fund allocation so that they can provide adequate sand-bags in other erosion affected areas, the engineer said.

Contacted, Lalmonirhat WDB Executive Engineer Sunil Kumar said erosion has occurred at some places due to a recession in Teesta water level.

WDB higher officials have already visited the erosion affected areas, he said, adding that dumping of sand-filled geo-bags will be done to check erosion soon.