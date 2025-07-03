Indurkani upazila: Flood risk looms large in monsoon

Residents demand permanent embankment

Around one lakh people living in the five unions of Pirojpur's Indurknai upazila are at risk of flooding in monsoon in absence of any river protection embankment.

The Baleshwar river forms two branches -- one flowing through the east side of the upazila and the other through the west side. The Panguchi river flows through the southern side of the upazila.

Moreover, a stretch of the Bay of Bengal lies close to the upazila.

In monsoon and often during high tides, the water level rises in the rivers as well as in the sea, causing flooding in the riverbank and adjoining areas in the upazila, especially in most of the villages in Chandipur, Balipara, Indurkani and Parerhat unions, leaving the residents amid much sufferings.

Local residents said after the temporary embankments were washed away by tidal surges during the Cyclone Sidr in 2007, no step has yet been taken for construction of permanent embankment while 18 years have passed, leaving the people vulnerable.

"Our sufferings know no bound. Every time the water level rises, the entire area becomes inundated, disrupting communication," said Jakir Hossain of Sayeedkhali village.

"We become trapped inside our homes with knee-deep water around," said Fazlul Haque Khan of the same village.

"Sometimes we have to starve for days as we cannot cook food with our earthen stoves submerged under water," said Yanur Begum.

"We have urged the local public representatives and also concerned authority repeatedly for constructing embankment, but no step has been taken to this end," said Rafikul Islam Khan, another local resident.

Contacted, Nusaeir Hossain, executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Pirojpur, said the Asian Development Bank has assured them for funding for construction of embankment, excavation of canals and also for repairing damaged sluice gates in Indurkani upazila.

"We have sent a proposal for a Tk 117 crore development project. If approved, 50-km embankment will be constructed around the upazila to prevent flooding," he added.