Natural disaster
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 02:18 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 02:29 PM

Natural disaster

Flood worsens in Khagrachhari as heavy rainfall continues

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 22, 2024 02:18 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 02:29 PM
FILE PHOTO

The flood situation in Khagrachhari worsened today as ongoing heavy rainfall and runoff from the hills inundated towns, villages, and roads.

In the 24 hours till 6:00am today, 152 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the district, said Abdur Rahim, acting officer of the Khagrachhari Weather Observation Center.

This morning, in addition to the already submerged areas, several roads in the Khagrachhari municipal area, including Adalat Road, Masterpara, Milanpur, and Baitusharaf, were submerged.

Khagrachhari District Commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman said about 9,000 people were stranded in the Sadar, Matiranga, and Dighinala upazilas.

"We have opened 99 shelters across the district and arranged dry food for those taking refuge," he said.

Floodwater has damaged roads in every upazila. In Mahalchhari's Singinila village, floodwaters washed away the connection road to a bridge, the DC added.

Thousands of people in Kabakhali and Merung unions of Dighinala remain trapped. People in flood-affected areas now face a shortage of clean drinking water, he said.

Yesterday, heavy rain caused the Chengi and Maini rivers in Khagrachhari to overflow, which remains unchanged. Nearly 50 villages in Khagrachhari Sadar, Dighinala, Kobakhali, and Merung unions were already submerged, and the Dighinala-Langadu road is still underwater, cutting off road communication with Rangamati.

Which resulted in over 200 tourists being stranded in Khagrachhari.

