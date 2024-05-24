As Cyclone Remal approaches, tension grips Bagerhat’s coastal areas

Thousands of residents in Bagerhat live in fear as rising water levels flood Rampal, Mongla, and Morrelganj upazilas. The low embankments overflow during high tides, causing residential areas to flood. During storms and tidal surges, locals in these areas endure unbearable suffering.

The approach of Cyclone Remal has heightened anxiety among the residents.

Water Development Board (WDB) has proposed construction of 85km of new embankments in various district areas to address their concerns.

Among existing embankments, 16km are in a vulnerable condition. To ensure safety during disasters, 359 shelters have been prepared to accommodate 266,051 people.

Super cyclones like Sidr, Aila, Amphan, Mora, Bulbul, and Fani have left Bagerhat residents in constant fear. Despite knowing the risks, thousands of people in Sarankhola, Rampal, Morrelganj, and Mongla still live along the riverbanks. In parts of Rampal, Mongla, and Morrelganj, the absence of WDB-constructed embankments leads to immediate flooding whenever the tide rises.

The trauma of losing possessions and relatives has left these residents perpetually anxious about disasters. Following Cyclone Sidr, they demanded durable embankments. However, sustainable embankments have yet to be established. These residents urgently call for durable embankments along the riverbanks.

On the night of November 15, 2007, Sidr's 15-16 feet high tidal surge destroyed the Baleshwar River embankment in Sarankhola, devastating village after village. Children, adults, houses, livestock, fishing nets, and boats were washed away.

The tidal surge affected not only Sarankhola but also washed away 100 km of riverbank embankments in various coastal areas, including Bagerhat. Government records state that Sidr's rampage claimed 709 lives in Sarankhola alone. Unofficial sources suggest a higher death toll.

Several riverbank residents in Bagerhat expressed an unknown fear whenever they see clouds or rising water levels. With no alternative, they build homes on the riverbanks and live with their families. The news of Cyclone Remal has increased their anxiety. They believe sustainable embankments would protect them from tidal surges. They have urged the government to build them promptly.

Abu Raihan Mohammad Al-Biruni, executive engineer of the Bagerhat WDB, informed that there are a total of 338km of embankments in the district. Of these, only 65km of Sarankhola and Morrelganj have been constructed sustainably. Currently, 16km of embankments in Bagerhat Sadar, Morrelganj, and Sarankhola are vulnerable, with 8 km being highly vulnerable.

Repairs are underway for 460 meters of the embankment in the Bagi and Southkhali areas of Sarankhola along the Baleshwar River. Abu Raihan said there are no WDB-constructed embankments in Rampal and Mongla upazilas. Whenever the tide rises, water floods residential areas. Proposals for constructing 185km of embankments have been sent and are under consideration by the relevant ministry.

He also stated that 273km out of the total 338km of embankments were not built sustainably. Their height from sea level has decreased by one meter or more over time. When the tide rises above normal levels, water overflows the embankments.

Md Khalid Hossain, Deputy Commissioner of Bagerhat, said all necessary preparations have been made to face Cyclone Remal. A total of 359 cyclone shelters have been prepared across the district's nine upazilas. These shelters can accommodate 266,051 people and their livestock.

Additionally, Tk 550,000 in cash and 643.400 metric tonnes of rice have been stockpiled as cyclone Remal is approaching. Across the district, 3,180 members of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme, along with nearly 500 members from the Red Crescent, Rover Scouts, BNCC, and volunteer organisations, are ready.

Based on meteorological department signals, subsequent measures will be taken, said the DC.