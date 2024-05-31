Bangladesh
UNB, Khulna
Fri May 31, 2024 12:41 PM
Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 03:44 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Cyclone Remal: Villages still under water in Khulna

UNB, Khulna
Fri May 31, 2024 12:41 PM Last update on: Fri May 31, 2024 03:44 PM
villages underwater in khulna after cyclone remal
Photo: Star

Four days after the cyclone Remal's strike, several villages in coastal district of Khulna's Koyra, Dakop and Paikgasa upazilas remain underwater, causing immense suffering to residents and damages of valuables.

Though efforts to repair the broken embankments have been ongoing for three days with the Water Development Board (WDB) and locals, temporary embankments are repeatedly breached by the tides, flooding surrounding areas.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

WDB Officials and locals said the cyclone Remal caused breaches at eight points in the embankments across the three upazilas, resulting in the flooding of villages, fish enclosures and agricultural land.

Although repairs have been completed at five points, water continues to enter through the broken embankments at Dashhalia in Maharajpur Union, Dakshin Kaminibasia in Tiladanga Union under Dakop, and Perikhali village in Deluti Union of Paikgasa upazila.

Visiting the cyclone-hit areas, UNB's Khulna correspondent noticed that efforts to repair the embankment at Dakshin Kaminibasia began yesterday morning.

Despite completing around 60 percent of the repair work, the rising tide caused the temporary embankment to collapse, flooding 20 to 22 villages in Tiladanga and Pankhali unions.

Similarly, on Wednesday morning, over 200 people began repairing a broken dam in Dashhalia village of Koyra. Upon completing 80 percent of the work by noon it again got broken under the pressure of the full tide around 1:45pm, submerging hundreds of homes.

Local Nurul Islam, who participated in the repair work in Dashhalia village, blamed the WDB for their failure to provide necessary materials including sand-filled geo-bags while the locals were repairing.

Ashraful Alam, Executive Engineer-2 of WDB Khulna, admitted that the cyclone broke embankments at eight locations, allowing water to flood the areas.

Temporary embankments were constructed at five locations on the first day, he said, adding that maintaining the embankments at three sites has proven challenging despite continuous efforts.

He emphasised that their primary focus is currently on creating temporary barriers to prevent further water intrusion, with plans to undertake permanent repairs at the affected sites later.

Related topic:
cyclone remal impact on khulna villagesimpact of cyclone Remal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

cyclone Remal

As Cyclone Remal approaches, tension grips Bagerhat’s coastal areas

1w ago
pm to visit cyclone hit areas

PM to visit cyclone-hit areas: Quader

4d ago
power cuts due to cyclone remal

Cyclone Remal: Southern districts face power cuts for over 36 hrs

4d ago
cyclone remal impact on barishal

Over 37 lakh people affected due to Cyclone Remal: minister

4d ago
Cyclonic Remal

In pictures: Cyclone Remal

4d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

১৬ বছর অপেক্ষা করেও দেখা হলো না সন্তানের মুখ

সন্তান জন্মের ৮ দিন আগে প্রতিপক্ষের হামলায় নিহত হন ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী সুমন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৃহৎ কোম্পানির পৃষ্ঠপোষকতায় তামাক উৎপাদন বাড়ছে

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X