August floods wreaked destruction of over Tk 14,000 crore

Residents pick up the pieces after the devastating flood left behind a trail of debris and mud in the Jagatpur area of Fulgazi, Feni. The embankment that used to protect this neighbourhood from being inundated by the Muhuri has been broken in 13 places. Photo: Nahid Mazhar/Star

The sudden floods in August, which killed 74 people and injured 68 others across the country, caused a total financial loss of Tk 14,269.68 crore.

The financial loss was calculated based on the damage to agriculture, housing, roads, and overall infrastructure in 11 districts in the eastern parts of the country, including Feni -- the worst affected district.

Disaster Management and Relief Adviser Farooq-e-Azam revealed the assessment of the damage to the media at the secretariat today.

Earlier, the adviser held a meeting with 40 secretaries of all key ministries and divisions to discuss post-flood rehabilitation efforts. The cabinet secretary was also in attendance.

According to the adviser, 9,42,821 people were affected by the floods, with 45,56,111 people displaced from their homes and seeking shelter elsewhere.

The devastating floods, triggered by heavy rainfall and upstream hill runoff, began on August 20 and rapidly spread across districts such as Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur, and Cox's Bazar.