Around 100 villages flooded in Sherpur

Over the last two days, around 100 villages in Jhenaigati and Nalitabari upazilas of Sherpur have been flooded due to heavy rainfall and rapid runoff from upstream hilly areas across the border, stranding hundreds of families.

The district recorded 225 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Floodwaters have submerged the Jhenaigati upazila headquarters, affecting offices, educational institutions, and bazaars.

According to Prothom Alo reports, four unions of Nalitabari upazila and three wards of the municipality have been inundated. Several roads are waterlogged. Thousands of people have been marooned.

Photo: Collected

The Bhogai river was flowing 172cm above the danger level at Nakugaon point and 56cm above at Nalitabari point, said Nakibuzzaman Khan, executive engineer of the Water Development Board (WDB) in Sherpur.

Besides, the Chellakhali River was flowing 526cm above the danger mark in Sherpur, the official told our Mymensingh correspondent.

The engineer said the water level in the Someswari River is also on the rise due to the continuous surge of hilly waters.

The engineer also said if weather conditions improve soon, the flood situation could also improve rapidly.