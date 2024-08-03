23 Tripura Families: Landslide threat looms large over them

The indigenous Tripura community has lived for generations in the Satchhari National Park of Chunarughat upazila, Habiganj.

However, the 23 families in the village now face constant fear due to landslides, a threat that has intensified over the past six years.

Relentless monsoon rains have eroded their homes and lands repeatedly, while sand and soil lifting from hill slopes in previous years worsened the situation.

Recently, five families abandoned their homes after landslides jeopardised their safety.

On July 13, the village's only bridge collapsed in another landslide, trapping the remaining 23 families.

Currently, these families live in fear as monsoon downpours continue.

"We've lived with the risk of landslides for years, but the situation has worsened. This year, the bridge collapsed, leaving us stranded," said Sumon Debbarma, a resident.

Shankar Tantubay recounted the recent landslide incident, "In the dead of night, a sudden landslide swept away a significant portion of the village and the bridge. We're now sheltered in the old forest department building."

Sand lifting, previously allowed, contributed to the rapid deterioration of the hill slopes.

"Our roads and trees have been destroyed, and life here has become unsafe," said a villager.

Village headman Chittaranjan Debbarma expressed frustration over the authorities' inaction.

"We've sought assistance from different places, but to no avail. Villagers fear losing everything if urgent action isn't taken."

In 2020, the Bangladesh Water Development Board proposed a Tk 8.21 crore project to protect 480 metres of hill slope in the village.

However, the ministry deemed the cost too high for the benefit of 28 families.

"We were born here. This place is precious to us, and we've always strived to preserve these hills," said Chittaranjan.

Ashish Debbarma, the assistant headman, echoed his sentiments.

Tofazzal Sohel, general secretary of the Habiganj unit of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon, suggested constructing a guide-wall to protect the village from landslides.

Chunarughat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ayesha Siddika said plans are underway to relocate the 23 families to a safe area within the reserve forest.

"The hill slopes are causing erosion and landslides, affecting not only the Tripura village but also other areas within the Satchari National Park. Efforts are on to protect the families and preserve their way of life amidst the challenges posed by erosion and landslides," she added.