Natural disaster
Star Digital Report
Wed May 8, 2024 10:45 PM
Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 10:47 PM

Natural disaster

12 boats capsize due to nor'wester

Star Digital Report
Wed May 8, 2024 10:45 PM Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 10:47 PM
Photo: Collected

At least 12 boats capsized near Moheshkhali, Banshkhali, and Anwara at the Bay of Bengal due to a nor'wester this morning.

Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued 26 boatmen who were adrift in the bay after the boats capsized.

Around 30 boats carrying salt and other goods left Kutubdia for Chattogram, which faced the nor'wester around 8:30am, Coast Guard (East zone) Media Officer Lt Commander Suaib Bikash told The Daily Star.

He also said they had no information on any boatmen being missing, as some local trawlers claimed to have rescued several floating boatmen.

