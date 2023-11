Britain's King Charles meets with First Nations leaders in Dubai, ahead of attending the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 30, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Alexander Cornwell

The UN's COP28 climate conference formally launched on Thursday a "loss and damage" fund long sought by vulnerable nations devastated by natural disasters linked to global warming.

"I congratulate parties for this historic decision. This sends a positive signal of momentum to the world and to our work," the UAE's COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber said after the fund's "operationalisation" was adopted.