Climate change forcing thousands into urban slums

Experts call for urgent action

Climate change has been forcing thousands to abandon their homes in Bangladesh's southwestern coastal belt, said speakers at an event today.

In recent years, a large numbers of climate migrants from districts like Satkhira, Bagerhat, and Khulna have sought shelters in cities -- particularly Khulna -- due to the increasing salinity in the soil, tidal surges, and frequent cyclones that have rendered traditional livelihoods unsustainable.

Caritas Bangladesh in Khulna organised a media dialogue at the Khulna Press Club today on "Climate Change and Internal Migration or Displacement under the project Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Climate Change Adaptation (CCA) in High Risk Areas of Khulna and Satkhira district in Bangladesh".

Speakes at the event said all stakeholders like Khulna City Corporation, Khulna Development Authority, Khulna District Administration, local government bodies, government- and non-government organisations must take concrete steps to form policies for climate migrants.

They emphasised the urgent need for coordinated action to address the growing crisis.

They also said tens of thousands people have moved into informal settlements across 31 wards of Khulna city over the past few years, many of whom now live in slums with little access to clean water, food, education, healthcare, or security.

Pabitra Kumar Mondal, project coordinator of DRRCCA, said despite their high need for support, climate migrants often struggle to access government-run social safety net programme.

Maksur Ali, reporter at News24, said the lack of documentation, residency requirements, discrimination and poor awareness of available services are just a few of the challenges.

"Besides, there is no coordination between the NGOs and government agencies. Hence, quite often it is seen that many migrants are overlooked and deprived," he added.

Abdullah M Rubel, reporter of Somoy TV, said the lack of government preparedness and comprehensive support has worsened the vulnerability of climate migrants.

The displaced people often face multiple challenges in urban areas, from social marginalisation and loss of dignity to increased risk of falling into illegal activities out of desperation.

Mohammad Ismail Hossain, assistant professor at the Institute of Disaster Management at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), "These are not just environmental issues—they are humanitarian crises."

"If proper interventions had been in place in their home villages—such as employment opportunities and climate-resilient infrastructure—many would not have been forced to migrate."

Over 40 local journalists participated in the media advocacy with Ahmed Jamil Ibrahim, technical adviser of Caritas Bangladesh, as the chief guest.