Climate Change
Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 1, 2024 11:56 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 02:43 AM

Most Viewed

Climate Change

CARE launches NABAPALLAB project

Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 1, 2024 11:56 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 02:43 AM

CARE Bangladesh today launched the "Nature-Based Adaptation towards Prosperous and Adept Lives and Livelihoods in Bangladesh (NABAPALLAB)" project at InterContinental Dhaka.

Through community-based adaptation approaches, the project aims to enhance ecosystem resilience, support sustainable livelihoods, and improve disaster preparedness in ecologically sensitive areas of Sundarbans Forest, Hakaluki Haor.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury attended the event as chief guest.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke was present as special guest.

With support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), CARE Bangladesh is leading the NABAPALLAB project, a consortium with eight partners, CNRS, CordAid, C3ER-BRAC University, Dushtha Shasthya Kendra (DSK), Friendship, Humanity & Inclusion (HI), International Development Enterprises (iDE), and Practical Action.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

‘বুয়েটকে বুঝতে হবে, শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থীদের মতামতকে শ্রদ্ধা করতে হবে’

‘বুয়েটের চরিত্র আলাদা। এটা আলাদাভাবে রিকগনাইজ করতে হবে। এর পড়াশোনার ধরন আলাদা।'

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদযাত্রায় ভোগান্তি বাড়াবে যত্রতত্র যাত্রী ওঠানামা, টোলপ্লাজায় ধীরগতি ও থ্রি হুইলার

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification