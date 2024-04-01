CARE launches NABAPALLAB project

CARE Bangladesh today launched the "Nature-Based Adaptation towards Prosperous and Adept Lives and Livelihoods in Bangladesh (NABAPALLAB)" project at InterContinental Dhaka.

Through community-based adaptation approaches, the project aims to enhance ecosystem resilience, support sustainable livelihoods, and improve disaster preparedness in ecologically sensitive areas of Sundarbans Forest, Hakaluki Haor.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury attended the event as chief guest.

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke was present as special guest.

With support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), CARE Bangladesh is leading the NABAPALLAB project, a consortium with eight partners, CNRS, CordAid, C3ER-BRAC University, Dushtha Shasthya Kendra (DSK), Friendship, Humanity & Inclusion (HI), International Development Enterprises (iDE), and Practical Action.