Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar confirm expecting first child

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar have officially announced that they are going to be parents soon. The expectant parents shared the delightful news with the media at the trailer launch event of the actress's upcoming film, "Article 370", revealing that the actress is currently five-and-a-half months pregnant.

The couple, who managed to keep the joyous news a secret from everyone, backed their decision by saying that their personal affairs should remain personal. In this regard, Yami said, "We took a lot of precautions. It wasn't the time to tell everybody and was kept a secret while shooting. But luckily, I had only the talkie portions left to shoot. But I thank the doctors who monitored me secretly."

Yami, who had done a good number of stunt scenes in the film, also spilled the beans on how she managed to do those. The actress revealed, "Most of the training and stunts were done by the time I was pregnant. As an expecting mother, I want to be careful."

"It's surreal my baby was a part of this film, it was always two of us putting in the hard work. My mother also inspired me, I've seen her work through pregnancy. We Indian women are stronger than we give ourselves credit for," shared Yami.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar expressed his excitement over the joyous arrival of their child, stating, "There is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time because of how the movie happened and how we got to know it. It almost felt like 'Abhimanyu', the baby, knew exactly how the film was made. We are yet to know whether it is Laxmi or Ganesha."

Yami Gautam also shared her thoughts on her pregnancy journey and the experience of shooting while expecting.

The actress stated that at times she found it mentally draining and highlighted the challenges of navigating the new experiences during this special time. Yami also expressed her gratitude for having Aditya by her side, emphasising the support of her husband and others involved in the project.

Yami and Aditya who had been dating since their collaboration in "Uri: The Surgical Strike", tied the knot in June 2021. The couple's love story began on the sets of the film, where Yami played a lead role under Aditya Dhar's direction.