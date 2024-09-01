Women are often judged by others’ perceptions: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, known for her candid reflections, spoke about the impact of societal perceptions on women's identities during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, where she is promoting her latest film, "Maria".

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, the biopic centres on the iconic opera singer Maria Callas, whose life was often overshadowed by the label of "diva."

The film, which focuses on the final week of Callas's life in Paris in 1977, has already sparked Oscar buzz for Jolie's portrayal. During the event, Jolie addressed the term "diva" and its often negative implications, sharing, "I've relearned that word from Maria. I have a new relationship with it. It's often other people's perception of a woman that defines too much of who she is and who she was. I think Maria was one of the hardest working people who didn't hurt anybody."

"Maria", set to be released by Netflix in the US, offers an intimate look at Callas during her final days, marked by solitude and declining health. The soprano, once celebrated for her unmatched voice and stage presence, is depicted as living in isolation, cared for only by her butler, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, and her housemaid, portrayed by Alba Rohrwacher.

Jolie revealed the extensive preparation she underwent for the role, including nearly seven months of opera training. Despite her nerves, she felt a deep connection to Callas. "My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped lock the door so that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky," she shared.

Callas, born Maria Kalogeropoulos to Greek parents in New York, rose to fame after making her professional debut in Athens at 17. She became one of the most revered opera singers of all time, known for her unparalleled voice and dramatic stage presence.

However, her life was also marked by intense public scrutiny, not just for her artistry but for her personal life, including her relationship with shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, who left her for Jackie Kennedy. Callas passed away in Paris at 53 due to a heart attack.

Jolie, who has faced her share of public scrutiny, especially in the wake of her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt, expressed a personal connection to Callas. She related to Callas's vulnerability and the challenges of being a woman perceived in a certain way by the public.

"There's a lot I won't say in this room that you probably know and assume," Jolie said with a laugh. "I related to the part of her that is extremely soft and didn't have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was and as emotionally open as she truly was. I think I share her vulnerability more than anything," she said.

"Maria" marks the final instalment in Larraín's trilogy exploring the lives of women with tragic narratives. His previous films, "Jackie" (2016) and "Spencer" (2021), earned critical acclaim, with both leads, Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart, receiving Oscar nominations for Best Actress.

When asked about the potential for Oscar recognition, Jolie emphasised her focus on honouring Callas's legacy rather than accolades. "My fear would be to disappoint them. If there's a response to the work, I'm very grateful. But I really came to care for her, so I didn't want to do a disservice to this woman."