For a while, I devoted myself to Humayun Ahmed’s projects: Hosne Ara Putul

Hosne Ara Putul happens to be one of those rare actresses whose very first role etched her into the audience's memory. She instantly became a household name in the 1990s when she took on the role of Jhuma in the iconic BTV drama "Kothao Keu Nei". Even today, more than three decades later, many still affectionately call her by that name.

Her career quickly grew beyond television. In 1994, while still a schoolgirl preparing for her SSC exams, Putul was cast as Binti in Humayun Ahmed's landmark film "Aguner Poroshmoni". She went on to receive the National Film Award for this film. Over the years, she has appeared in a wide range of Humayun Ahmed's dramas and films, including "Shyamol Chhaya" and "Amar Ache Jol".

Yet despite her luminous start, Putul is now a rare presence on screen. After appearing in Sanjib Sarkar's "Cheater & Gentleman", her most recent works were two instalments of the "Chhotokaku" series, directed by Animesh Aich.

Speaking to The Daily Star about her decision to join these latest projects, she said, "There were two reasons I agreed to do the 'Chhotokaku' series. One was that it was directed by Animesh Aich. The other was Afzal Hossain playing the titular role because He has always been one of my most favourite actors."

Reflecting on her experience working alongside him, Putul added, "I grew up watching Afzal Hossain's performances. During the shoot, I saw firsthand what a remarkable human being he is."

When asked why she had cut back on acting, Putul explained, "I don't want to keep playing the same kinds of roles. These days, so much of the work feels repetitive. And of course, I also have my responsibilities—my son's schooling, my family. They, too, need my time."

In response to being asked whether she misses filming, she admitted, "I miss the shooting spots a lot. I will return to acting regularly, but I need a little more time." "I've only acted almost all my life. I haven't professionally done much else. Acting has always been my deepest passion."

Putul vividly recalled the day her acting journey began with her debut project "Kothao Keu Nei" in 1993. "When I first went to BTV to read the script, I got nervous seeing Suborna Mustafa, Asaduzzaman Noor, and others already there."

"Then Humayun Ahmed sir arrived. He asked me to read for the role of Jhuma. After I finished, he simply said, 'You pass.' I was astonished. That moment is still so fresh in my memory," she added.

That day became even more unforgettable when Humayun Ahmed gifted her two books— "Bohubrihi" and "Nondito Noroke"—alongside his autograph. "That remains one of my happiest memories," she conveyed.

Looking back, Putul believes her life was shaped by those early experiences. "I think 'Kothao Keu Nei' is the most popular drama in BTV's history. To have been part of it was one of the greatest events of my life."

In terms of her silver screen debut project, Putul reminisced, "When I was selected for 'Aguner Poroshmoni', I was over the moon. Sir told me I'd need to cut my hair to play Binti, and I agreed without hesitation. Later, when he discovered I was also preparing for my SSC exams, he scolded me, saying, 'Exams come first.' Still, in the end, he let me play the role—and that performance earned me the National Film Award."

For a period of time, she devoted herself exclusively to Humayun Ahmed's projects. "I deliberately abstained from accepting offers from anyone else," she admitted.