‘We are doing well’: Zahid Hasan on life with Sadia Islam Mou

For over 20 years, Zahid Hasan and Sadia Islam Mou have shared their lives. Yet, the couple is seldom spotted together in public and rarely attends industry events as a pair. This absence often fuels speculation about the state of their marriage, with social media abuzz with gossip and assumptions. Recently, however, Zahid Hasan addressed the rumours and spoke candidly about his personal life.

During an appearance on the "Behind The Fame with RRK" podcast, the actor clarified that their marriage is strong. "We are doing well. Some people just love to assume otherwise. They need something to talk about, so they spread such things," he said. Zahid noted that Mou looks after him in every way, including cooking meals herself.

Speaking with visible emotion, he added, "I don't know how people will take it, but honestly, I have a wife who cares for me like a mother would. She nurtures and looks after me, although she does get annoyed from time to time. Our egos never clash, because her heart is kinder than mine."

On why they are rarely seen together in public, Zahid admitted that the assumption isn't entirely wrong. "It's true—we hardly ever go anywhere together. My shooting schedules run late into the night, and for years, that has prevented us from attending events as a couple. Most people don't realise that I couldn't even attend my own brother's wedding, because that very day I had a show of my play Bichchu in Barishal."

"That's just how my career has always been—shooting schedules are fixed in advance, and then unexpected invitations come up, which I simply can't accommodate. These days, if I go to a club, I don't feel like leaving the adda either. That's why Mou usually goes to events alone. If she happens to be abroad, then I try to make it instead."

Zahid went on to reveal that Mou is also aware of his past romantic relationship. In fact, they sometimes joke about it. "My entire family knows about my previous relationship, and they've always been understanding. Mou often teases me about it, pulling my leg. Once, she suddenly said, 'Why do you keep these lying around carelessly? Keep them properly.' And I saw she was holding a pile of old letters."

Before marrying Mou, Zahid had been romantically involved with another actress, with whom he had starred in several popular television dramas. He still keeps her letters safely preserved at home. After their breakup, they never worked together again, and even when they occasionally cross paths at events, they don't exchange words.

Zahid also avoids making comments about her now, saying, "Anything I say about her might come across as disrespectful, and I don't want that. We understood each other once. And like me, she's doing well now—that's what matters."