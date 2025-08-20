English-language Bangladeshi film ‘Dot’ set for theatrical release

Bangladesh-made English film "Dot" is set to hit theatres on September 5. Directed by Barua Sunanda Kakon, the film has been shot entirely in English.

Produced under the banner of Tory Media Limited, the film is backed by Barua Monojit Dhiman and Mohammad Delwar Hossain. On August 3, producer Barua Monojit Dhiman received the censor certificate for the release.

The cast includes Barua Monojit Dhiman, Pori, Rajibul Islam, Sonia Parvin Shapla, Mamun, Mostafizur Rahman, Kotha Chowdhury, Kamrul Islam, Masud Chowdhury, Tarikul Islam Tarek, Abdul Bariq Mukul, Sandy Kumar, and Misti Moni, among others.

Producer and actor Barua Monojit Dhiman said, "We made the film in English so that it can be showcased internationally." Despite being produced in English, the film will carry Bangla subtitles.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 8 minutes, director Barua Sunanda Kankon stated, "The true strength of the film lies in its story. It is a story-driven film."

Notably, "Dot" was shot in Titas upazila of Cumilla.