Veteran actress Sandhya Roy hospitalised

Veteran Bengali actress Sandhya Roy, renowned for her powerful performances in films such as "Ganadevata", "Ashani Sanket", "Sansar Simantey" and "Phuleshwari", has been admitted to a multi-speciality hospital in Kolkata.

The 80-year-old actress is suspected to be suffering from coronary insufficiency. In response to her condition, a three-member medical team has been formed to ensure her swift recovery.

Sandhya Roy, who won the Indian 2014 Lok Sabha elections representing Medinipur Constituency for the TMC, was admitted on Saturday after experiencing "sudden onset of palpitation with accompanying uneasiness."

According to a press statement from the hospital, since her admission, the veteran actress has undergone several tests including ECG, echocardiography, 24-hour Holter monitoring, and various blood tests. The statement noted, "She is suspected to be suffering from coronary insufficiency. She is haemodynamically stable and maintaining oxygen saturation in room air."

The dedicated medical team monitoring her condition includes Dr SB Roy (Director, Interventional Cardiology), Dr Susmita Debnath (Critical Care), and Dr PK Mitra (Non-Interventional Cardiology).

Earlier in 2021, Sandhya Roy was admitted to the same hospital after contracting Covid-19, from which she recovered successfully.