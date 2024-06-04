Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has become a father. His wife, Natasha Dalal, gave birth to a baby girl yesterday (June 3) evening at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor's father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, confirmed the news to a media portal, joyfully announcing, "It's a baby girl."

Varun and Natasha revealed their pregnancy in February this year. Varun shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram where he was seen kissing his wife's baby bump. He captioned the image, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love."

Earlier today, Varun was spotted leaving a Mumbai hospital, sparking speculation among the paparazzi that his wife might be there for her delivery.

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, in a private ceremony back in 2021. The couple has shared a profound and lasting bond since their school days.

Despite Varun's fame and endless media attention, he and Natasha managed to keep their relationship under wraps for many years. It wasn't until 2019, during his appearance on Koffee with Karan, that Varun publicly confirmed their relationship.