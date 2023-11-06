‘Upon hearing about theatre, Aly Zaker said, I'm passionate about music’

Aly Zaker was a renowned actor known for his significant contributions to the stage drama. Many of his stage plays were acclaimed both nationally and internationally. He also excelled in television dramas, winning people's hearts with his exceptional acting. Additionally, he made a mark in the film industry.

Amongst his notable works, "Aaj Robibar", "Bohubrihi", "Nodir Naam Modhumoti", "Lalsalu", earned him widespread acclaim and popularity amongst the masses.

Aly Zaker first worked in theatre under the direction of Mamunur Rashid. Today, on the occasion of Aly Zaker's birthday, theatre personality Mamunur Rashid reminisces about their journey with The Daily Star.

The late veteran actor's journey in the world of performing arts began with a fateful encounter with Mamunur Rashid. Their professional partnership kicked off in 1971 at Swadhin Bangla Betar, where they both embarked on their creative endeavours.

Mamunur Rashid recollected, "In 1971, I got to know Aly Zaker while working at Swadhin Bangla Betar." Aly Zaker's distinctive talent didn't go unnoticed, as he was responsible for reading English news at the radio station. His impeccable diction and versatile skills extended to radio plays, leaving an indelible impression on Mamunur Rashid. He vividly remembered the moment when he realised the tremendous talent that Aly Zaker possessed.

Mamunur Rashid's visionary mind already foresaw Aly's potential for greatness in the theatre world. His dream was to bring Aly into the theatre, where he believed that countless opportunities awaited. He even envisioned staging regular plays, akin to those in New York and other major theater hubs worldwide. His determination led him to approach Aly Zaker with this ambitious vision, setting the stage for an exciting creative collaboration.

Photo: Collected

Recalling the pivotal moment of their encounter, Mamunur Rashid recounted, "That's when I decided that I would talk to Aly Zaker. One day, we met on a tram in Kolkata. Aly was on one tram, and I was on another. I called out to him, and we met. I told him about my dream of involving him in theatre."

Upon hearing about theatre, Aly exclaimed, "I am passionate about music." Aly, who had a deep-rooted passion for music, resonated with Mamunur Rashid's vision for the theatre at last and he recognised the significance of this creative opportunity.

Mamunur Rashid, acknowledging Aly Zaker's multifaceted talent, decided to cast him in the radio drama "Muktir Diary" at Swadhin Bangla Betar. Aly's performance in this production exceeded all expectations, and he portrayed the character of a Punjabi officer with exceptional skill.

Their collaboration didn't end there. In 1971, Mamunur Rashid directed the stage play "Poschim-er Shiri" in Kolkata. This play, written by Mamunur himself at a young age, became the canvas for Aly Zaker's remarkable acting talents. Ali's outstanding performance in "Poschim-er Shiri" was a testament to his acting prowess and the strength of their artistic partnership.

As Bangladesh achieved independence, their creative journey continued. Mamunur Rashid founded the Aranyak Natyadal , and the first play he directed was "Kobor" by Shaheed Munier Chowdhury. Aly Zaker took on a significant role in the production, and his exceptional acting further solidified his reputation in the world of theater.

The play "Kobor" featured many other prominent actors and garnered critical acclaim. Aly's performance was celebrated by audiences and critics alike, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Subsequently, Aly Zaker devoted his talents to the Nagorik Natya Sampradaya, where he continued to shine on stage. His contributions to stage drama were vast and far-reaching, earning him a well-deserved reputation as a remarkable actor.

Aly Zaker's unique ability to communicate through body language and his capacity to translate new ideas into theater made him stand out in the performing arts. His dedication to taking stage drama to new heights left an indelible mark on the industry.

Today, as we celebrate Aly Zaker's birthday, we also celebrate his enduring impact on the world of performing arts. His journey, closely intertwined with the visionary Mamunur Rashid, exemplifies the transformative power of collaboration and the enduring legacy of artistic excellence.