‘Ujan Vati’ director Shilpi Chakraborty passes away

Filmmaker Shilpi Chakraborty, known for his directorial film "Ujan Vati", breathed his last today evening at the National Hospital in Old Dhaka. He was 71 years old at the time of his demise.

Kabirul Islam Rana, the organisational secretary of the Bangladesh Film Directors Association, confirmed the news to The Daily Star.

"He [Shilpi Chakraborty] had fallen unconscious at his residence the previous evening and was rushed to the hospital. He had been in the ICU since Thursday morning and passed away later in the evening. He had suffered a stroke in 2022," informed Rana.

Shilpi Chakraborty gained fame for his directorial film "Ujan Vati", starring Shabnur, Amit Hasan, Probir Mitro, Dildar, Misha Sawdagor, and Sadek Bacchu in lead roles. His notable works include "Bini Shutar Mala", "Amar Adalat", "Tomar Jonno Pagol", "Shobar Ojante", "Chorompotro", and "Mimangsha", amongst others.