Two-day 'Latin American Carnival' underway in the capital

Latin American Carnival
Photo: Collected

The "Life is a Carnival" initiative launched a two-day "Latin American Carnival 2024" in Dhaka, organised by the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association. The festivities kicked off on Friday at 3:00pm at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Attendees can expect an array of cultural exhibitions, including displays of Latin American-themed Bengali and English books on literature, alongside presentations showcasing the cultural heritage of various Latin American countries. Entry to the carnival is free for all visitors.

Noteworthy features of the event include screenings of several prominent films from Latin American countries. Throughout the two days, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy screenings from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Uruguay, Peru, and Argentina.

The festival's inaugural day featured a screening of Brazilian cinema at 7:00pm. On the second day, films from Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Uruguay, and Peru will be showcased, followed by a screening from Argentina. The opening ceremony was held on March 1 at 3:00pm at Bailey Road's Foreign Service Academy. Distinguished guests from Latin American countries residing in Bangladesh participated in panel discussions related to the event.

President Ashrafuzzaman Ujjal of the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association, stated, "We organise carnivals, photo exhibitions, and events related to Bangladesh and travel throughout the year. This time, we have focused on Latin America. We hope that visitors will enjoy and learn a lot about the countries, people, and culture of Latin America."

The event is being supported by the Brazil-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce, the Cuba Embassy, Dhaka-based Peru, Chile, Uruguay, and Colombia consulates, as well as the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

 

Latin American Carnival
