TV channels to observe Tagore’s death anniversary with special programmes

Today marks the 84th death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, who passed away, leaving behind a timeless literary legacy. To commemorate his iconic contributions to literature, art, and music, several television channels have arranged special programming to honour the poet on this solemn day.

BTV

Bangladesh Television (BTV) has curated an elaborate schedule featuring dramas, documentary-style segments, musical performances, dance recitals, and poetry readings. A musical programme featuring Tagore's songs will air at 1:10pm. Later, at 4:30pm, the dance programme "Nupurer Jhankar" will be broadcast, featuring choreography by Kabirul Islam Ratan, Abdur Rashid Swapan, Amirul Islam, and Syeda Saila Ahmed. The show will present performances set to eight of Tagore's popular songs. At 6:00pm, a children's programme will be aired, showcasing Tagore's songs for children, rhymes, a quiz segment, artwork, and highlights from his life. A poetry reading session is scheduled for 7:00pm.

At 9:00pm, BTV will broadcast the drama "Durbuddhi", adapted from Tagore's short story of the same name. The television adaptation is by Shahjaman Mia and produced by L Ruma Akhter, featuring performances by Shatabdi Wadud, Shahed Ali, and others. The story revolves around a village doctor who devises a manipulative scheme to marry his son to a wealthy man's daughter, using lies and deceit for personal gain.

The drama highlights themes of hypocrisy, selfishness, and moral failure. Following this, at 10:00pm, a documentary-style programme titled "Srijone Sritite Rabindranath", focusing on the poet's life, philosophy, and literary contributions, will be aired, including songs, poetry, dance-dramas, and letter readings. The day's programming will conclude with a duet music programme featuring Tagore's songs at 11:05pm.

Duronto TV

Duronto TV will also observe the poet's death anniversary with a special dance programme titled "Momo Chitte Niti Nritye". Directed by Amit Chowdhury, the performance will feature dancers from the organisation Sadhana, including Rudmila Priyonti Chowdhury, Arisha Chowdhury, Noholi Islam Riya, Labonno Das Gupta, Mahinur Mahjabeen Roop, Anubha Chowdhury, and Madhurima Roy. Another version of the performance, directed by Partha Pratim Halder, will air on August 6 at 8:00am.

In addition to the dance programme, Duronto will also present two short films, "Madho" and "Dakghor", both inspired by Tagore's literary works. "Madho", based on the poet's poem of the same name, is directed by Sumona Siddiqui, while "Dakghor", based on Tagore's classic play "The Post Office", is directed by Lucy Tripty Gomez. These short films will be aired on August 6 at 10:00pm. Earlier in the day, at 11:00am, a special programme titled "Sure Chhonde Rabindranath" will also be broadcast.

Banglavision

Banglavision has scheduled special tributes as well. On August 6, the channel will air a music and recitation programme titled "Tumi Robe Nirobe", featuring renowned Rabindra Sangeet artist Dr Anima Roy. Group songs will be performed by members of Surbihar, while the choral recitation segment will feature performers from the Baikuntha Abritti Academy. This special programme will be broadcast at 5:05pm. Later at 11:25pm, Banglavision will present a live musical programme titled "Music Club". Featuring singer Debolina Sur, the programme will explore the depth, variety, and enduring emotional resonance of Rabindra Sangeet through both discussion and performance. Built around the idea that Tagore never truly died but continues to live on through his creations and melodies, the show will offer soul-stirring renditions of selected songs along with reflections on the historical and emotional contexts of his work.

As Bangladesh observes this day of remembrance, these televised tributes serve not only to honour the poet's memory but also to reaffirm Rabindranath Tagore's lasting presence in the cultural and emotional fabric of the nation.