TV actor Dolly Sohi succumbs to cervical cancer, hours after sister's passing

TV actor Dolly Sohi lost her battle with cervical cancer and passed away on March 8, just hours after her sister, actor Amandeep Sohi passed away due to jaundice.

Dolly Sohi, a prominent figure in the television industry, breathed her last on March 8, following a courageous fight against cervical cancer. She was 48 years old. The devastating news comes on the heels of her sister Amandeep Sohi's demise on Thursday, March 7, due to complications arising from jaundice. Dolly had been battling illness for the past month.

Confirming the heartbreaking news, Dolly's brother, Mannu Sohi, revealed to India Today that the family is reeling from the loss of both sisters within a short span of time.

"Dolly passed away around 4 am this morning. Both Dolly and Amandeep were admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Mumbai. Amandeep passed away yesterday and now Dolly. We are completely devastated," Mannu expressed.

Last year, Dolly had shared a photo after undergoing a chemotherapy session, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers. Her caption reflected her resilient spirit, urging others to choose the path of survival over victimhood.

Dolly Sohi's illustrious career in television included memorable roles in shows like "Jhanak", "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi", and "Khoob Ladi Mardaani...Jhansi Ki Rani". She leaves behind a teenage daughter.

The untimely demise of Dolly Sohi, along with the loss of her sister Amandeep, has cast a pall of sorrow over the entertainment industry, leaving colleagues and fans mourning the loss of two beloved talents.