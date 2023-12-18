TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 18, 2023 06:17 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 06:24 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Timothée's ‘Wonka’ hits $39m on opening weekend

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Dec 18, 2023 06:17 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 06:24 PM
Photos: IMDB

Timothée Chalamet's latest venture, "Wonka", has made a dazzling USD 39 million debut in US and Canadian theatres during its opening weekend, per studio estimates reported on Sunday. The film, directed by Paul King of "Paddington" fame, marks Chalamet's second leading role to capture the number one spot at the box office, following his success with 2021's "Dune".

Despite the cautious stance towards musicals in recent years, Warner Bros highlighted Chalamet's star power rather than the musical aspects in the promotional material for "Wonka". The movie, a prequel to 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory", places Chalamet in the role of a young Wonka aspiring to launch a candy store, supported by a cast including Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The release of "Wonka" also marked Hollywood's first major launch post the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. Chalamet, who hosted "Saturday Night Live" shortly after the strike ended, used the platform to celebrate the end of the strike and promote the film.

Warner Bros anticipates "Wonka" to be a holiday season favourite for families, potentially contending against Universal Pictures' animated film "Migration". The movie, well-received with an 84% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A-" CinemaScore, is aimed at capitalising on the festive moviegoing period.

Chalamet's widespread appeal has drawn a youthful audience, with moviegoers under 25 constituting 36% of the film's audience. Overseas, "Wonka" grossed an additional USD 53.6 million in ticket sales.

For Warner Bros, "Wonka" kicks off a series of high-profile releases for the holiday season, to be followed by "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" on December 22 and the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" on December 25.

Read more

Demi Lovato engaged to musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

Meanwhile, other films in theatres, such as "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron", continued to secure strong positions at the box office. Additionally, several award contenders, including Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" and Cord Jefferson's "American Fiction", made notable showings as they expanded into theatres.

 

Related topic:
Timothée ChalametWonka
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Wonka Trailer: Timothee Chalamet dances, Hugh Grant turns into an Oompa-Loompa

Wonka Trailer: Timothee Chalamet dances, Hugh Grant turns into an Oompa-Loompa

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating?

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating?

People didn't want me to 'mess up' Wonka: Timothée Chalamet

People didn't want me to 'mess up' Wonka: Timothée

2w ago

Timothée Chalamet to do his own singing for Bob Dylan biopic

জাতীয় বাজেট ২৩-২৪
|নির্বাচন

২৯ ডিসেম্বর থেকে ১০ জানুয়ারি দেশব্যাপী সেনা মোতায়েন থাকবে

নির্বাচনকে কেন্দ্র করে ২৯ ডিসেম্বর থেকে ১০ জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত দেশব্যাপী সশস্ত্র বাহিনী মোতায়েন থাকবে। আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে বেসামরিক প্রশাসনকে সহায়তার জন্য সেনা মোতায়েনের এই...

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সামান্যতম ভুল বলিনি, বক্তব্য একদম ঠিক আছে: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification