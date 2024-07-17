Timothée Chalamet to lead in Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ next

Timothée Chalamet is confirmed to star in and produce "Marty Supreme", an original film by Josh Safdie and A24. Sources indicate the film is a fictionalised narrative, though Variety suggests it draws inspiration from the life of professional ping pong player Marty Reisman.

Written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, "Marty Supreme" will be produced by Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas. This film marks another collaboration between Safdie and A24, the distributor behind his acclaimed films "Uncut Gems" and "Good Time".

A24 announced the news on social media, stating, "Josh Safdie's 'Marty Supreme' starring Timothée Chalamet. Coming soon."

Marty Reisman, who passed away in 2012, was a legendary table tennis champion who began his career as a hustler in Manhattan, playing for bets. He won 22 major titles from 1946 to 2002 and earned five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships.

Notably, at 67, he became the oldest player to win an open national competition in a racket sport at the United States National Hardbat Championship. Known as the "wizard of table tennis," Reisman also performed a comedy routine opening for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Chalamet, an avid fan of the Safdie brothers, praised their work in a 2019 essay for Variety about their film "Uncut Gems". He wrote, "The pair has continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness."

Since "Uncut Gems", the Safdie brothers have pursued solo careers, although they continue to co-produce through their Elara Pictures banner. Benny Safdie stepped back from co-directing their planned follow-up to "Uncut Gems," a project featuring Adam Sandler set in the world of sports memorabilia and baseball, which is currently on hold.

"Marty Supreme" is Josh Safdie's first directorial effort since "Uncut Gems" and his first solo feature since his 2008 debut, "The Pleasure of Being Robbed".

Chalamet's recent projects include starring roles in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune: Part Two" and the holiday hit "Wonka", a musical prequel to Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory". He also completed filming on James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown", where he portrays a young Bob Dylan.

Chalamet is represented by Brian Swardstrom and UTA, while Safdie is represented by WME, Jamie Feldman, and Lichter Grossman.