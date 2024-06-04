There is a huge market for Bangla films, we need to utilise it: Goutam Ghose

Bangla cinema is currently evolving, with constant experiments rejuvenating it, according to acclaimed filmmaker Goutam Ghose.

In an interview with The Daily Star during his recent visit to Dhaka, Goutam discussed the golden era of Bangla films, their present and future, the difficulties Bangla film productions face, as well as his own vision.

The director, widely known for his films like "Padma Nadir Majhi", "Antarjali Jatra", "Moner Manush", "Sankhachil", "Ma Bhumi", "Paar" and "Kaalbela", stated that the international standard of Bangla films has declined.

"Experiments in Bangla cinema are commonplace-- young directors in both Dhaka and Kolkata are trying to make new types of movies with new dimensions in form and content. However, it's not nearly as much as it used to be in the old days," said the filmmaker.

Comparing Bangla movies to the cinemas of South India and Maharashtra, Goutam opined that the latter are performing better.

"Perception used to change with new technologies, and new perception is required for new technologies. I hope that a transformation will occur in Bangla movies," the director said, stressing the need for collective efforts by both West Bengal and Bangladesh for the betterment of Bangla cinema, and diversifying its market.

"We don't know proper marketing and how to conduct business," Goutam remarked, citing this as the primary reason for Bangla films' underperformance.

"The number of Tamil-Telugu speakers is far fewer than the Bangla audience, but they invest Tk 100-200 crores in a movie, and easily get a return on their investment," said the director, adding, "Tamil-Telugu speakers all over the world watch their movies in cinema halls. Their films are being released in halls across North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc."

"Directors of Kerala are doing well," he said, mentioning Payal Kapadia, who won the Grand Prix award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. "On the contrary, Bangalis across the globe don't watch Bangla movies; they watch pirated versions, or prefer television and OTT platforms".

Regarding his upcoming projects, the acclaimed director said his first Indo-Italian cinema is ready for release. "It is a trilingual fiction film with English, Hindi and Italian narratives. I am also working on a joint venture between Bangladesh and India," he said.

Speaking about his legendary film "Moner Manush", Goutam explained, "I made the film because I felt the need to tell Lalon's story. In this intolerant society, someone like Lalon is very much needed."

The director further revealed his plans to make a film about the partition history of India and Bangladesh. He believes that although the countries have been divided politically and geographically, there are several topics they can collaborate on.

"Due to a political crisis, India and Pakistan were divided. Was there any referendum in this regard? That political crisis led to suffering of countless people. Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory did not stand the test of time, and birth of Bangladesh has proved it," he said.

The 74-year-old legend humbly described himself as a common person who has worked in the film industry for a long time. "Since I have taken a lot from society, I always feel a commitment towards it. Social contexts have repeatedly come up in my films, as have social and political aspects."

Goutam concluded by saying he is not an ambitious person at all, and wants to erase three words from the dictionary—Star, VIP and celebrity. "I have an objection regarding these three words."