Tama Mirza sues Misty Zannat over derogatory statements, demands Tk 10 crore

Actress Tama Mirza has issued a legal notice to fellow actress Zannatul Ferdous Misty, popularly known as Misty Zannat, demanding a public apology and Tk 10 crore in compensation for defamatory remarks.

Tama's lawyer, Barrister Shajib Mahmood Alam, sent the notice via registered post today.

The notice cites two video statements circulating on social media that allegedly contain defamatory remarks about Tama. The videos, titled "Misty Zannat Takes a Jab at Tama Mirza" and "Tama Mirza Became an Actress by Sucking Up: Zannat," are claimed to have damaged Tama Mirza's reputation amongst journalists and the public.

According to the notice, these slanderous statements have tarnished Tama Mirza's reputation and character, constituting a punishable offense. The defamatory remarks were allegedly made to harass and defame her on digital platforms, resulting in Tk 10 crore in damages.

The notice demands that Misty Zannat issue a public apology and pay the designated cost in compensation within seven days. It also warns against making further defamatory comments. As per the source, failure to comply will result in necessary legal action.