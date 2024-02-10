Talking up a storm, again: 20 years of ‘Before Sunset’

Richard Linklater's "Before Sunset" continues to stand the test of time as a captivating portrayal of love, conversation, and the ineffable allure of Paris since its premiere at the Berlin International Film Fest (Berlinale) 20 years ago on this day. The film remains a shining example of cinematic intimacy, relying solely on the dialogue between its two protagonists to weave a profoundly romantic narrative.

Originally released in 2004 as a sequel to "Before Sunrise", the film picks up nine years after the fateful encounter between Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy) in Vienna. As they reunite in Paris, their conversations meander through the streets of the city, touching upon themes of regret, and the passage of time — revealing the eternal longing for love and companionship that defines the human experience.

Nine years later, Jesse finds himself recounting the unforgettable night in a book he's authored. Their paths cross again when Céline attends his book signing at Paris' renowned Shakespeare and Co. bookstore. With just a few hours before Jesse's flight to New York, they seize the opportunity to catch up over coffee, wandering through the quaint streets of the Left Bank, taking a boat ride on the Seine, and heading to the airport in Jesse's car—a tight schedule of approximately 75 minutes.

As they stroll, their conversation lingers into the 'whys' and 'whats' they missed, encompassing their current rapport (nearly a decade later), their perspectives on the world, and the statuses of their love lives. This film bravely relies solely on dialogues again, much like its predecessor, and subtleties to drive the narrative forward, showcasing Linklater's confidence in his craft. While the actors' charms are undeniable, a brief flashback to the past suggests they have aged like fine wine. Delpy even treats viewers to a song she penned later in the film.

The eventual surfacing of unexpected revelations revealed that both Jesse and Celine resided in New York at the same time. Each living out their version of a romantic tale reminiscent of "Sleepless in Seattle" by never really crossing paths. Jesse harbours a fleeting belief that he once caught a glimpse of Céline, only to realise the possibility was mere speculation.

Additionally, it is revealed that Jesse has a wife and a son in New York, and Céline has a lover, a war photographer, whom she tolerates only because he is mostly away on foreign assignments. She has never been able to connect permanently with any man since that fateful night in Vienna. On the other hand, Jesse's marriage is far from idyllic but he is content to spend his remaining years watching his little boy grow up. Their reunion raises the question of where they stand as a couple, despite their evident comfort in each other's company.

Against the backdrop of Parisian streets and quaint cafes, Jesse and Céline engage in meandering conversations that touch on everything from politics to philosophy to the mundane details of daily life. It is in these ordinary moments that the true beauty of their relationship shines through. There are no grand gestures or sweeping declarations of love; instead, it is the quiet intimacy of shared experiences that binds them together.

The film aptly captures the passage of time and its impact on individuals. Life's lessons teach Jesse and Céline to view people and possibilities through a different lens. Jesse's decision to immortalise their one-night encounter in a book or to find Céline through the book and a song speaks to the significance of the fleeting moment they shared—an experience more profound than either had initially realised.

At its core, "Before Sunset" captures the essence of longing — the yearning for connection that transcends time and circumstances. Jesse and Céline's reunion is marked by a palpable sense of unfinished business, as they confront the consequences of their choices and the passage of time. Their conversations are imbued with a bittersweet nostalgia, tinged with regret for what could have been and hope for what might still be.

What sets "Before Sunset" apart is its portrayal of love as a journey rather than a destination. Unlike traditional romantic narratives that culminate in happily-ever-afters, Linklater's film embraces the imperfections and uncertainties of real-life relationships. Jesse and Céline's connection is far from perfect; they grapple with doubt, insecurity, and the fear of being vulnerable. Yet, it is precisely these flaws that make their love so profound and authentic.



The film's Parisian setting serves as a picturesque backdrop for their conversations, adding an extra layer of charm and romance to the proceedings. From the narrow streets of the Left Bank to the banks of the Seine, the city comes alive as Jesse and Céline navigate its winding paths, their words echoing against the backdrop of iconic landmarks.

Throughout the film, Linklater eschews conventional storytelling techniques in favour of a more naturalistic approach. The dialogues feel spontaneous and unscripted, allowing the characters to speak with genuineness which is rare in cinema. Likewise, the use of real-time pacing lends a sense of immediacy to Jesse and Céline's interactions, drawing viewers into their world and making the emotional stakes feel all the more real.

Shot in just 15 days on a tight budget, "Before Sunset" is an accomplished bit of guerrilla filmmaking. Cinematographer Lee Daniel skillfully captures long camera takes with seamless and unobtrusive movements, while the actors exude a sense of ease, delivering outstanding chemistry on screen which seems more than real.

"Before Sunset" can be a reminder of love being both fleeting and eternal — a paradoxical truth that lies at the heart of the human experience. As Jesse and Céline part ways once again, their future remains uncertain, leaving viewers to ponder the nature of love and the possibility of second chances. In the end, it is not the destination that matters, but the journey itself. The moments of connection, the shared laughter, and the unspoken understanding that define our relationships and sustain us through the trials of life.